Gen. Flynn, Part II: ‘Critical mass’ of Americans are waking up

August 17, 2021

Americans fed up with seven months of catastrophic policy under Team Biden should “take heart” and “look at Afghanistan,” Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said.

“Who will win in the conflict between the Biden administration and the people? I don’t know. But Biden-Harris should take a look at what is happening in Afghanistan for how quickly the political situation on the ground can change,” Flynn said in a Tuesday post on Telegram.

Biden “announced to the world that our southern border was open to the world, and the world responded reasonably by invading,” Flynn noted. “At the same time, his Attorney General Merrick Garland — confirmed with 20 ‘Republican’ votes too — threatened to sue Texas over Gov. Abbott’s executive order seeking to regain control of illegal aliens spreading Covid-19.”

Flynn continued: “While demonstrating weakness with our enemies,” Team Biden becomes “more ruthless with our people. I get the sense that there is no federal power that Biden-Harris will not abuse to suppress political opposition.

“Once a critical mass of Americans realizes what is being done to it, the ruling class will begin to suffer defections. The FBI agents that today are willing to conduct early-morning raids may realize the kind of country they are helping create.

“Change will be required by our military officials who today are turning away from ensuring military readiness to enforce socialist programs such as critical race theory instead of training and preparing to win our nation’s wars. They must realize that this is not what they signed up for.

“And even the Americans who voted for Biden-Harris will realize that this team operates through deception and deceit.

“Remember the words of 2 Chronicles 20:15: ‘Thus says the Lord to you, Do not be afraid and do not be dismayed at this great horde, for the battle is not yours but God’s.’ And when you’re done praying, stand up and serve your communities and our nation in different ways using the God-given talent and skills that each of you possesses.”

Meanwhile, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted that Biden’s 19-minute speech on Monday in which he said the “buck stops” with him but blamed everyone but himself for the Afghanistan disaster, cost taxpayers at least $30,000.

“The main added cost came from Marine One’s rushed round-trip from Camp David,” Bedard noted, adding that Biden has been vacationing since last weekend.

The most recently produced Navy and Marine Corps budget documents showed that the hourly cost of flying Marine One, in this case, a VH-3D Sea King, is $28,524. The flight from Camp David to Fort Lesley J. McNair and back lasted at least an hour. After the speech, Biden went back on vacation.

Biden is on vacation “while Afghanistan is on fire,” Kash Patel, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center at the National Security Council during the Trump administration, said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“Here’s the biggest thing: on the most critical national security incident of the last 20 years — the Afghan withdrawal,” Biden “isn’t even sitting at the White House. The commander-in-chief is not surrounded in-person by his advisers and is out on vacation,” Patel said.

“They knocked President Trump for going away for a weekend round of golf, except I would go away with him for those weekends, and this man would work round the clock, non-stop, and there would be no gap in coverage in terms of how he ran the country,” Patel noted.

“I just don’t see that same zeal from the Biden administration,” he continued, “especially when they have out-of-office emails from a press secretary saying she’s out of office for the entire week while Afghanistan is on fire. So, there is a difference in not just what we did, but how we messaged it, and who was in the room when we did it.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki began her vacation Sunday. An email sent to her by Breitbart News was returned with an auto-reply message stating she is on vacation between Aug. 15 and 22.

