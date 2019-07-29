Garlic festival in California banned ‘weapons of any kind’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Garlic Festival, where a gunman killed three people and wounded 12 others on July 28, prohibited “weapons of any kind.”

“In other words, the festival had 100 percent gun control as far as it related to law-abiding citizens,” Breitbart News Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted.

The festival was held in Christmas Hill Park where the possession of “pocketknives and weapons of any kind” are prohibited. Moreover, Hawkins noted, “a perusal of the city of Gilroy’s ‘Park Rules and Regulations’ unambiguously states that ‘guns, slingshots, or fireworks’ are prohibited.”

That didn’t stop gun-control advocates from seizing on the Gilroy shootings to further their agenda.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, reacted to the Gilroy shooting by urging Americans not to tolerate a “gun violence epidemic.”

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence “responded to the Gilroy attack with a gun control push,” Hawkins wrote. “Neither Harris nor CSGV referenced the stringent gun controls in California nor the garlic festival’s prohibition of ‘weapons of any kind.’ ”

California already has some of the strictest gun-control laws in the nation. But Democrats want more.

“No more thoughts and prayers,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “Time to take more action so we can go to work, school and festivals in peace without fear of getting shot.”

Hawkins noted that the nation “witnessed a similar gun-free zone shooting” on May 31 in Virginia Beach. That gunman opened fire in the employee-portion of a city building where employees were barred from bringing firearms to work.

“We saw the same thing in gun-free Parkland (February 14, 2018), gun-free Orlando Pulse (June 2016), the gun-free San Bernardino County Building (December 2, 2015), the gun-free DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), gun-free Sandy Hook Elementary (December 14, 2012), and the gun-free Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012),” Hawkins wrote.

The Gilroy gunman has been identified as Santino William Legan, a 19-year-old who was killed by police within minutes of opening fire, sources told the Associated Press on July 29.

