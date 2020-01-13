Fun continues: Comedian on a roll after lampooning Hollywood at awards ceremony

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2020

The roasting of Hollywood’s elites by Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes was lauded by anyone who enjoys good comedy. It also gained him 300,000 new followers on social media.

But it also triggered the virtue-signaling celebrities and their humorless sycophants in the leftist media.

Gervais last week took a moment to post a helpful list of reminders about humor for his “offended” critics. The comedian tweeted:

1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument.

2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

3. It’s not all about you.

4. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.

“I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do,” Gervais tweeted. “Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it?” He ended the post by twisting the knife: “Just makes it funnier though, I guess.”

In his opening monologue at the Golden Globes, Gervais announced that it was his “last time” hosting the show and then proceeded to put Hollywood in its place.

“Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense,” he said at the start. “Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that.”

After calling out Hollywood hypocrisy on such subjects as sexual misconduct, corporate corruption and human rights abuses, Gervais ended his monologue by telling all the winners, “If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK?”

The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter and The Independent were among the humorless chorus on the Left who blasted Gervais, some saying that his monologue was “right wing.”

Gervais responded: “How the f*** can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”

Gervais even retweeted a defense of his Golden Globes jokes by Second Amendment champion Dana Loesch, who called The Independent’s condemnation of Gervais “garbage.”

“Oh garbage,” Loesch wrote. “[Ricky Gervais] demonstrated that good comedians go after everyone. No one should be safe, but the prevailing thought these past 10+ years is that one group IS exempt. They can lecture from the stage but he can’t mock their inconsistencies? You prove his point.”

