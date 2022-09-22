Fulton County, PA sues Dominion Voting Systems for ‘breach of contract’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2022

Fulton County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems for “breach of contract” following an investigation which reported numerous significant issues with the company’s voting machines used in the county in the 2020 election.

The county said it became “aware of severe anomalies” with the Dominion machines during the 2020 election after the county was unable to reconcile “voter data with votes actually cast and counted.”

The investigation, conducted at the county’s request by Wake Technology Services, found ballot scanning errors and non-certified database tools installed on the Dominion system, the county said.

A second investigation, by Speckin Forensics Laboratories based out of Lansing, Michigan last month, was conducted in order to acquire forensic images of six hard drives in Fulton County, Kanekoa’s Newsletter on substack.com reported on Wednesday.

The forensics firm, whose “examiners have presented testimony in over 30 states,” produced a report on Sept. 15 which revealed “several deficiencies” that directly contradict the “contractual terms and conditions” provided to Fulton County by Dominion Voting Systems.

The report alleges that Fulton County’s log files showed “an external IP address” located in Quebec, Canada, and that an unauthorized “python script” had been installed after the certification date.

The system’s security patch had not been updated since April 10, 2019, and default usernames and passwords had not been changed since the time of installation, the forensics firm reported.

“This python script can exploit and create any number of vulnerabilities including, external access to the system, data export of the tabulations, or introduction of other metrics not part of or allowed by the certification process,” Speckin Forensics Laboratories reported, adding that this “external IP address” was found on the very same adjudication workstation that contained the “post certification python script.”

The suit claims “breach of contract and breach of warranty, and breach of other common-law and statutory duties, by Dominion,” which it says entitles the county to “all fees, expenditures and costs made in reliance upon and in consideration for the provision by Dominion of a serviceable product that was fit for its intended purpose and use.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish