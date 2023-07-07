Fugitive from DOJ justice warned FBI ‘about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2023

Israeli professor Dr. Gal Luft, a witness in the Biden family corruption investigation, has come forward with bribery allegations against Joe Biden’s family in a 14-minute video filmed in an undisclosed location while he’s on the run from U.S. Department of Justice operatives.

In the video, obtained by the New York Post, the fugitive former Israeli army officer details how he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee. Luft said he planned to tell the committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals with alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence and that the Bidens had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

Luft said he had provided the evidence to officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a secret meeting in Brussels in March 2019 — but alleges that it was covered up:

“I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life on the run … I warned the government about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections … Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was preparing to interview Luft before he disappeared. Comer says the Israeli remains a “potential witness” in the Biden family investigation, despite his fugitive status.

“It remains to be seen whether Luft is the man who will bring down the Bidens, but he is not going quietly into the sunset,” the Post’s Miranda Devine noted. “He is determined to tell the American public his version of the truth.”

Luft, who refers to himself as “patient zero of the Biden family investigation,” says he is innocent of charges of conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to Kenya, Libya, and the UAE, of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and of making a false statement.

Luft said he was forced to skip bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition “because I did not believe I will receive a fair trial in a New York court.”

