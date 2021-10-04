From the Ryder Cup, to NASCAR and college football: ‘F___ Joe Biden’ has become a thing

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2021

According to the Washington, D.C. ruling class and the Big Tech arbiters of acceptable public discourse, Joe Biden decisively defeated President Donald Trump in 2020 and to suggest otherwise is to relegate oneself to the margins of society.

What happens when the marginalized masses speak with one voice?

The “F— Joe Biden” chant was clearly heard in the background during an NBC interview on Saturday with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his Xfinity Series victory at Talladega.

NBC Sports personality Kelli Stavast provided the cover, stating that the crowd was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

NASCAR officials initially posted the interview on Twitter but later deleted it — without giving a reason, according to Fox.

The chant, which has taken on the popular hashtag #FJB, was also heard at the recent Ryder Cup amid the celebration of the U.S. team’s 19-9 victory over the Europeans.

“F— Joe Biden” first gained steam as a thing at college football games, with some reports noting the Sept. 2 game pitting Coastal Carolina against Citadel and the Sept. 4 matchup between Texas A&M and Kent State were among the first venues where the chant was heard.

