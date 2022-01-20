Freedom of speech for Texas Democrat who criticized Biden? No

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2022

FBI agents on Wednesday reportedly raided the Laredo, Texas home of a Democrat congressman who has been critical of Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Local news outlets reported seeing FBI agents taking cases and other items from Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home and also visiting a building in downtown Laredo that reportedly houses Cuellar’s campaign office.

In October, Cuellar said Biden has been listening too much to “immigration activists” and not enough to those at the border, such as local law enforcement and land owners.

Biden “has surrounded himself, at least on the immigration issue, with people that have backgrounds in – I would call them immigration activists — and they’re giving their perspective and the problem is that’s only one perspective,” Cuellar said, adding, “What about the perspective of the border communities?”

“What about the landowners? I got a call from this landowner two days ago. He was so frustrated. He texts me later saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, you know, letting out my frustration.’ I said, no, I wanna, hear from you so they’re, not listening to the border communities,” Cuellar added. “And most importantly, also, they’re not listening to the men and women in green and blue. Somebody has to have their back and when you have the political people that are giving advice to the administration, that is only one-sided.”

Cuellar’s office issued a statement Wednesday night, but did not include any specifics: “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a prepared statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

By around 7:30 p.m., a group of agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle. Others appeared to be logging the items.

