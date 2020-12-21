Franklin Graham: God’s will be done, but President Trump has a ‘track record of being right’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2020

President Donald Trump has been right on so many issues during his presidency that when he contends the 2020 election was stolen “I tend to believe him,” the Rev. Franklin Graham said on Saturday.

“The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016,” Graham posted on his Facebook page. “When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right.”

Graham commented that in 2016, when Trump told Americans the government was spying on him, “the media said that he was paranoid.”

“The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true,” said Graham.

On Russian “collusion,” Trump long insisted there was none but “the media and the Democrats” said on a daily basis there was, Graham noted.

“After an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it turned out to be false — there was no collusion,” said Graham. “President Trump was right again. Then the Democrats impeached him over a phone call.”

Graham concluded his message by asking for prayers for Trump, Joe Biden, and the nation “that we will get through this, and for God’s will to be done.”

Prior to the election, Graham told Newsmax TV that he feared a Biden administration would resume attacking Christian businesses “like we saw during the Obama administration.”

“I think we will see these kind of attacks from the Left against Christian businesses, Christian organizations, and that will happen,” Graham added. “I think they will try to come after churches, attack churches, attack exempt organizations doing humanitarian work, social work throughout the country.”

Graham added: “Some of the best work in the country are the nonprofits that are working in the inner cities and throughout the country, trying to help relieve some of the problems we have in society. And they’ll want to tax them and try to close them down.”

