Former Georgia Sen. Perdue files Fulton County 2020 election lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2021

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, former Georgia Sen. David Perdue contends that Fulton County “circumvented the majority vote of the people and thereby affected the outcome of the Election on 11/3.”

“In the State of Georgia, clearly unlawful counterfeit absentee ballots were counted,” Perdue said. There are “thousands of images of ballots being scanned and tabulated two and three times”

The lawsuit seeks to inspect absentee ballots in Fulton County.

In the filing, Perdue notes: “From November 3, 2020 to November 4, 2020, several batches of absentee ballots were scanned multiple times, and those corrupt and erroneous totals were unlawfully included in the certified number of votes submitted by Fulton County to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.”

Perdue adds: “Additionally, about 161 batches of ballots representing approximately 16,000 ballots cast were withheld by Respondents from the certified results that were submitted to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.”

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

Fulton elections officials continued to count ballots after claiming tabulation would cease due to a “water main break,” Perdue’s lawsuit notes. “This announcement was false and was designed to cause poll watchers and the media to leave the room so that importer multiple scanning of…ballots could be conducted.”

Officials counted batches of ballots multiple times between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. with no poll watchers present, “all of which violated Georgia law,” the lawsuit notes.

The lawsuit also mentions the Stacey Abrams-linked Happy Faces Personnel Group, which provided temporary staffing services for Fulton County for the 2020 election.

Happy Faces personnel “were improperly trained…to faithfully carry out the processing, scanning, and tabulation of ballots,” the lawsuit contends. The country permitted Happy Faces employees “to knowingly engage in clearly unlawful actions related to the General Election.”

Joining Perdue as a petitioner in the lawsuit is Elizabeth Grace Lennon, a Georgia voter who said that she was told when she went to vote in person on Election Day that an absentee ballot had already been cast in her name. Lennon said she had not requested an absentee ballot and had not filled and mailed an absentee ballot.

The lawsuit also notes that Fulton County “failed to follow state law by not ensuring full visibility in the ballot processing area in the State Farm Arena while absentee ballots were being scanned and tabulated.”

The Fulton County Elections Board knew “election violations occurred and were occurring in Fulton County…[and] authorized the deliberate, willful, malicious, negligent, grossly negligent, or corrupt manipulation of Fulton County ballots during the General Election,” Perdue contends.

