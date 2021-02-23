Former Clinton advisor warns of totalitarian USA: Constitution does not say it can be suspended for ‘bad disease’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2021

Coronavirus rules imposed by tyrannical officials are advancing totalitarianism in the United States, said a prominent feminist author and former adviser to Bill Clinton.

“We’re really moving into a coup situation. That transcends everything you and I might agree or disagree on,” Naomi Wolf told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Government officials are saying, “We’re not going to follow the Constitution because there’s a pandemic,” Wolf noted.

“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say all this can be suspended if there’s a bad disease,” she said.

Wolf, who has studied the step-by-step demise of democracies historically, said America now is in “Step 10,” the suspension of the rule of law.

That’s when nations “start to be a police state,” she said. “We’re here. There’s no way around it.”

Wolf continued: “The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York state … the violations go on and on.”

In a tweet, Wolf slammed Joe Biden’s leadership and said his covid policies are making her regret her vote for him:

“I really hope we wake up quickly because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back.”

