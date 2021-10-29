Florida bound: Stuck cargo ships re-routed; bonuses for police who re-locate; In-N-Out burger next?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2021

Florida is offering to ease the supply chain crisis, help law enforcement suffering in defund-the-police states, and possibly assist those who wish to satisfy a burger craving but can’t get it in the era of Democrat lockdowns and vax mandates.

Florida’s 15 ports are ready to accept cargo ships that have been stuck in ports up and down the East Coast and beyond, if shippers are willing to re-route them, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“We’re able to accommodate these ships without backups – our seaports are used to moving cargo for American families, farmers, and businesses,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

“Our seaports are used to operating around the clock, and JAXPORT and some of the other ports are offering incentive packages to businesses that want to move their cargo through these ports – this will make a huge difference,” DeSantis added.

For the past two months, a shortage of cargo handlers and truck drivers has been behind an interruption in deliveries from cargo ships at American ports including those in Savannah, Georgia., Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The break in the national supply chain is driving high food and fuel prices and threatens to cripple America’s holiday economy.

Florida’s offer is already making a difference, DeSantis said. One European shipping container company announced that it will re-route its vessel service to JAXPORT. The move will bring an estimated 1,000 more containers a week to JAXPORT every week, he said.

Meanwhile, Port Everglades recently announced that the MSE Stella brought nearly 7,000 containers to that port earlier this month and that the carrier’s Susanna container ship brought another 9,200 containers to the port from India via the Suez Canal on Oct. 23.

Live footage of Governor DeSantis saving Christmas by rerouting cargo ships to Florida. pic.twitter.com/oEeWdw8eB3 — American Girl 🔥 (@Yolo304741) October 27, 2021

Florida is also offering a $5,000 bonus to law enforcement officers who re-locate to the Sunshine State.

“The reason we’re doing it is because people are being treated poorly in Seattle, in Minnesota, in (the) NYPD,” DeSantis said. “They don’t have the support. They’ve had their funding cut.”

While he doesn’t believe officers should be fired for not getting vaccinated for Covid-19, DeSantis said the reasoning behind the bonuses stems more from the backlash against police officers since the riots of the summer of 2020 and the defund the police movement that followed.

“If you’re in NYPD and you’re not getting the support you need and you’re qualified, you come down here. You’re gonna get a bonus because we got your back,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s office added in statement: “Those who lost their jobs due to medical tyranny would be eligible for this bonus if they re-located to Florida to work in law enforcement. But vaccinated police officers from anywhere in the country would also be welcome here and eligible for the same bonus.”

Florida is also inviting California-based In-N-Out burger to open its doors in the Sunshine State as the fast-food chain pushes back on California’s stringent vaccine mandates.

The chief financial officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, told “Fox & Friends First” on Thursday: “I applaud the courage that [In-N-Out owner] Lynsi Snyder has shown, but I know this, Lynsi, what I can offer you in my commitment on behalf of the state of Florida is you’re going to be in a mandate-free state. We love to see businesses prosper and flourish in our state, and I had no idea that there were so many East Coasters that have eaten a West Coast hamburger.”

Two In-N-Outs have been shut down in northern California, one indefinitely, in recent weeks for their refusal to comply with California’s Covid mandates.

