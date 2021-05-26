Flipping Florida: Biden designating TPS status For Haitians solves a specific political problem

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2021

If you’re a Democrat scanning your eyes down to the bottom of the East Coast, you can’t be happy with what you’ve been seeing lately.

Gee, Florida sure did go red in 2020. And that Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is some kind of a pain in the [neck], ain’t he? How to solve the problem?

“The Biden administration is granting a new 18-month designation of Temporary Protected Status to Haiti, a significant move that alleviates the threat of deportation for thousands of Haitians and recognizes that conditions are so dire in their turmoil-plagued homeland, they cannot safely return,” the Miami Herald reported on May 22.

The Herald details:

The temporary humanitarian protections… will be extended to eligible Haitians living in the United States as of Friday [May 22]. This includes upwards of 60,000 Haitians who were already benefiting from the protected status, but had been living under fear of deportation amid an attempt by the Trump administration to terminate the program, and thousands of recently arrived Haitian immigrants who lacked the protected status.

Guess which state an overwhelming percentage of Haitians arriving in the U.S. chooses to settle in?

“In 2014-18, two states were home to nearly 70 percent of Haitians: Florida, with 49 percent, and New York, with 19 percent,” the Migration Policy Institute states. MPI touts itself as a “nonpartisan” immigration research group despite being funded by notorious leftist organizations and “philanthropies” such as the Ford Foundation and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

According to a MPI article, 228,000 Haitians were living in the Palm Beach-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area as of 2018. The number has only grown since then.

Florida Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson is a champion of Haitian migration to the Sunshine State. The Herald article continues:

“This is what we have been asking for and fighting for, and now the recognition is there,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, who hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden with the redesignation request during a recent meeting. She and other Haiti supporters in Congress have called on the administration for a change in U.S.-Haiti policy….

“It is my sincere hope that the extension will ultimately lead to a more permanent solution and will continue to push for the passage of legislation introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and me to provide a pathway for certain nationals who received TPS before January 13, 2011, to adjust their status to Legal Permanent Resident,” Wilson said.

The Haitian community in Florida is considered to be a reliably Democratic voting bloc.

This is how you do it. Massive immigration and demographic change resulted in California turning form a rock-ribbed red state in the 1980s to a thoroughly blue-dominated progressive encampment some 20 years later.

The pattern repeated itself in Virginia from the 1990s through the first decade of the 2000s. Massive immigration into the Northern Virginia area abutting Washington, D.C. and the growth of suburban tracts into an ever-expanding densely populated urbanized goliath proved essential in flipping the commonwealth Democrat.

This instant form of demographic change is, in fact, a key facet of a stated strategic vision for Democratic political staffers.

In 2018, current Democrat voter “accumulation” superstar Stacey Abrams lost a close race for governor in Georgia to Republican Brian Kemp. In July of that year, Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-War offered what was perhaps the single most important quote of that entire election season.

“We’re building a new coalition that hasn’t been built for a Democrat in Georgia in the current era,” Groh-War go told Time magazine. “That’s what it’s going to take. Communities of color plus progressive-leaning whites are a majority of the population.”

Importing Third World minorities is meant to help swell the ranks of this new progressive Democratic coalition. And, of course, it can be applied to any state in the Union.

In 2017, Frederica Wilson and other Florida Democrats and immigration activists bitterly slammed the Trump administration for attempting to return nearly 60,000 Haitians who had entered the U.S. after a devastating earthquake in their nation.

“We all know that Haiti is not ready to absorb so many of its children,” Gepsie Metellus, executive director of Sant La, the Haitian Neighborhood Center in Miami, said, The Miami Herald reported at the time. “This is a sad day, a very shameful day, a depressing day especially on a Thanksgiving eve where a nation of immigrants would be rebuking immigrants.”

Haiti couldn’t handle absorbing 60,000 Haitians… but Florida could, according to the Democrats calling out Trump.

All the while, Haitians continue to illegally make their way to Florida as well.

In February, residents in Dania Beach, a coastal town in South Florida’s Broward County, were shocked to see two boatloads of Haitians disembarking and streaming onto their soil.

Local10-TV in Miami reported:

The U.S. Coast Guard first estimated 20 to 30 migrants came ashore. Witnesses near Old Griffin Road and U.S. 1 in Dania Beach said they saw people quickly getting off a boat and running.

“I see a family … running toward the back of the gas station,” Marlow Caraballo said.

There were other witnesses at a restaurant who saw two men before helicopters started flying over.

Witnesses said officers found one of them hiding in the dumpster, and the other sitting in the back trying to blend in.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents reported arresting a suspected smuggler who is a U.S. citizen.

A reader comment below the article posted on the Local10 website read:

They caught one or more behind the dental office and restaurant by my place. One of the dentists ran out as one was by his vehicle and other staff were watching. I heard the dentist yell hey you. The helicopter was looking for more.

Don’t you dare call it an invasion. Democrats have a much more pleasant term for it: coalition building. If it continues much longer, Florida will be theirs. Permanently.

