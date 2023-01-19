Flashback: Trump tells WEF ‘we must reject the perennial prophets of doom’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2023



With a partisan impeachment trial hanging over his head and well aware that his every word would be “fact-checked” by hostile media at home and abroad, President Donald Trump in 2020 entered the lion’s den and faced down the globalist elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“We must reject the perennial prophets of doom,” Trump told the gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Picture Klaus Schwab and his acolytes steaming when Trump said this:

“A nation’s highest duty is to its own citizens. Honoring this truth is the only way to build faith and confidence in the market system. Only when governments put their own citizens first will people be fully invested in their national futures. In the United States, we are building an economy that works for everyone, restoring the bonds of love and loyalty that unite citizens and powers nations.

“Today I hold up the American model as an example to the world of a working system of free enterprise that will produce the most benefits for the most people in the 21st century and beyond. A pro-worker, pro-citizen, pro-family agenda demonstrates how a nation can thrive when its communities, its companies, its government, and its people work together for the good of the whole nation.”

Trump went on to say:

“This is not a time for pessimism, this is a time for optimism. Fear and doubt is not a good thought process because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action. But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers; and I have them, and you have them, and we all have them, and they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the seventies, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.”

Unfortunately for Americans and much of the world, the “prophets of doom” wield great power in many ways and, seeing Trump as the largest threat to their “Great Reset” plot, took advantage of China’s exporting Covid to install their pick in the White House.

(The full text of Trump’s 2020 address at the WEF can be read here.)

In 2020, President Trump went to Davos and told them all to their faces that they subscribed to an evil ideology. Love him or hate him, he became enemy number one of the ruling class. pic.twitter.com/DjrV2aMIUH — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 26, 2022

