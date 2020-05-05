‘Five-eyes’ intelligence report: China destroyed lab evidence

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2020

Amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in December and January, China destroyed laboratory evidence and silenced whistleblower doctors, an Australian newspaper reported, citing a Western intelligence report.

The Australian Saturday Telegraph said the report is by the so-called “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing consortium of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United States and United Kingdom.

The report broke new ground by noting Western intelligence agencies have confirmed that China destroyed evidence in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where bat-made coronaviruses are studied.

The Five Eyes report also condemns China for failing to turn over live virus samples from the first batch of cases, the Telegraph reported.

The Five Eyes paper was quoted as saying, “virus samples ordered destroyed at genomics labs, wildlife market stalls bleached, the genome sequence not shared publicly, the Shanghai lab closure for ‘rectification’, academic articles subjected to prior review by the Ministry of Science and Technology and data on asymptomatic ‘silent carriers’ kept secret.”

Up until mid-January, as the virus spread, China insisted there was no human-to-human transmission and the World Health Organization (WHO) repeated the false assurance.

President Donald Trump has cut off funding to the WHO that nearly amounts to $1 billion a year.

The Five Eyes report said the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) restricted travel outside Hubei Province into other parts of the country. The city of Wuhan was the epicenter of infections in China. But the CCP placed no restrictions on people leaving Wuhan for the U.S. and Europe where the virus spread rapidly in February and March.

“Thousands fly overseas,” the Five Eyes report said, according to the Saturday Telegraph. “Throughout February, Beijing presses the U.S., Italy, India, Australia, Southeast Asian neighbors and others not to protect themselves via travel restrictions, even as the PRC (People’s Republic of CHina) imposes severe restrictions at home.”

On Feb. 1, Trump imposed travel restrictions on Chinese entering the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported this week that while China was deceiving the world its agents were out on the world market buying up huge amounts of medical protective equipment (PPE), The Associated Press reported.

China is now reselling PPE such as masks and gowns, some which which has turned out to be defective.

Australia has pushed for a broad international inquiry into how China handled the outbreak. China, whose robust propaganda machine at one point blamed the U.S. Army for planting the germ in Wuhan, threatened to cut off trade.

U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo said: “We can confirm that the Chinese Communist Party did all that it could to make sure that the world didn’t learn in a timely fashion about what was taking place. There’s lots of evidence of that. Some of it you can see in public, right? We’ve seen announcements. We’ve seen the fact that they kicked journalists out. We saw the fact that those who were trying to report on this – medical professionals inside of China – were silenced. They shut down reporting. All the kind of things that authoritarian regimes do. It’s the way the Communist Party has operated. This is classic communist disinformation effort.”

