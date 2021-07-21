First Trump supporters, now the unvaccinated: Welcome to Team Biden’s ‘neo-fascist police state’

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

The United States is sliding toward a progressive authoritarian state. Joe Biden and his regime are abrogating basic freedoms and civil liberties that threatens to extinguish our democracy itself. Americans must awaken to this fundamental assault before it’s too late.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki casually announced that the Biden administration was working with the major social media platforms to flag problematic posts, and then have them taken down. In particular, Psaki said the regime is allegedly combating “misinformation” regarding Covid vaccines — especially in light of the rise of a new pandemic, the “Delta variant.”

According to Biden, we are facing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” in which countless people are being hospitalized or dying again due to the Delta variant. Hence, Biden’s position is simple: refusal to take the jab is getting people killed. The unvaccinated are killing people; they are the moral equivalent of mass murderers. In the eyes of the administration, they are justified in suppressing “misinformation” that they believe is leading to another wave of suffering and death.

The problem, however, is that this is mass censorship — a direct violation of the First Amendment. Liberals argue the social media giants are for-profit, private companies. Hence, they can take down any post or ban any user. This is false. Psaki’s stunning revelation shows that the administration — the federal government — is directly instructing the Big Tech giants which posts and content to muzzle, silence or de-platform. It is classic mass government censorship. Facebook and Twitter are only acting as the middlemen.

Moreover, as civil libertarian (and leftist) Glenn Greenwald told FOX News, the administration’s censorship policies are a textbook hallmark of fascism — the union of state and corporate power. The irony is that, for years under President Trump, liberals and Democrats screamed that he was a wannabe fascist dictator, who imperiled American democracy. It was typical projection. It is the progressive left under Biden that is erecting a neo-fascist police state.

The signs of authoritarianism are everywhere: stolen elections; mass censorship; silencing dissent and opposition on social media and most pro-regime corporate media outlets; professionally destroying the careers of dissidents or anyone who challenges the regime’s “narrative” or woke orthodoxy; establishing a national security surveillance state that is actively spying on Americans on social media and dissident journalists (Tucker Carlson); imposing Critical Race Theory in classrooms and universities in which a single race — whites (instead of Jews this time) — are singled-out and scapegoated for all the evil ills of society; a frantic purge of conservatives and Trump supporters from the military; and the Department of Justice and FBI declaring a “domestic war on terrorism” by using “white supremacy” as the legal fig leaf to target opponents of the Biden administration — including patriots, America First nationalists, conservatives and Trump voters.

Now, the Biden regime has opened up a new front in its war on democracy: the unvaccinated. Biden surrogates, such as former Obama Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, are insisting on a version of vaccine passports — namely, those who are not vaccinated should not be allowed to go back to work, shop, or publicly go to a grocery store, restaurant or bar. In other words, the unvaccinated should be treated like social pariahs. Sebelius wants their freedoms and liberties to be stripped and effectively impose medical martial law where unvaccinated Americans will be forced to stay in their homes.

The choice is clear: the jab or your job — and basic rights. Take an experimental vaccine that is not FDA approved, which according to VAERS on the CDC’s own website has caused over 11,000 deaths and over 400,000 adverse reactions (including heart attacks, paralysis and severe brain damage in some cases), or you will not be able to feed your family, hold a job or engage in regular social activities. This system of vaccine passports is already being introduced in Britain, France and other parts of the European Union — triggering massive, angry street protests. The U.S. liberal media — CNN, MSNBC, NPR — are urging Biden to do the same here.

By branding the unvaccinated as “killers” who need to be censored, shamed and demonized, Biden is laying the groundwork for medical tyranny — a national vaccine passport system. He is dangerously inflaming the American public, pitting friends against friends, family members against family members, and citizens against citizens. This will not end well. He is turning the unvaccinated into enemies of the state, a convenient scapegoat to justify and legitimize the radical left’s authoritarian power grab.

There is nothing democratic about Biden’s regime. Rather, it is slowly turning into a national socialist dictatorship, with him as its puppet president. Call it America’s Vichy. It must be stopped. Or else, our great republic threatens to fall into a long, dark abyss.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.