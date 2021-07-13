Fighting back: Action items from Mark Levin for Americans who have not given up

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2021

It’s not good enough to just vote for conservatives. More “patriots” must get into the fight to save America as many have in the battle against forcing critical race theory into schools, colleges, and the military, radio and TV host Mark Levin states in his latest book.

“The time to act is now,” Levin writes in “American Marxism”, the eighth book in a series about the Left’s takeover of the United States.

“Each of us must take time out of our daily lives to help save our country. We must be tactical and nimble in our responses to American Marxism,” he added.

“It is time, well past time, that we confront what’s being done to this country by relatively few individuals who have control of these institutions. We need to claw our way back,” Levin said.

Levin is calling on American patriots to:

• Practice “patriotic commerce” and stop supporting corporations, media, and sports teams pushing radical ideas.

• Challenge the tax status of organizations violating non-partisan IRS rules.

• Jam school board meetings and insist on total transparency of their actions, including what’s in union contracts with teachers.

• Demand state tax dollars only go to colleges and universities respectful of the First Amendment.

• Switch to alternative social media and dump Facebook, Twitter, and others that silence conservative voices.

• File lawsuits against activists and “rioters” such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

• Support law enforcement and fight anti-police “reforms.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief