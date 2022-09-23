‘Fedsurrection’: Republicans call on DOJ to produce all documents relating to Ray Epps

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2022

Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky are calling on the Department of Justice to release all documents relevant to perhaps the most infamous Jan 6. participant who has yet to be charged, suspected federal asset Ray Epps.

Gosar on Sept. 16 introduced a Resolution of Inquiry directing Attorney General Merrick Garland to “transmit copies of all documents, memoranda, advisory legal opinions, notes from meetings, audio recordings, records, correspondences, other communications, or any portion of such communications that refers or relates to Mr. Ray Epps to the House of Representatives not later than 14 days after the date of adoption.”

“Multiple videos show Ray Epps repeatedly urging crowds of people in Washington, D.C. on January 5 and January 6, 2021 to go to the United States Capitol and breach the building. Epps is the one person seen on video directing people towards the Capitol seconds before violence broke out, yet he has never been arrested or charged with any crime while more than 800 others have and countless more remained jailed,” Gosar said.

If the DOJ “has nothing to hide and is genuinely interested in what happened on January 6, they should release every piece of information relating to Ray Epps’ involvement on that day. Then and only then will the American people know what really happened,” Gosar added.

During a Sept. 21 House Judiciary Committee hearing, Massie led a debate on whether the DOJ should make the Epps documents available to Congress and the American people.

When Massie brought up Epps’s name during the hearing, Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin claimed he had “no idea” what Massie was talking about.

How is it that democrats on the January 6th committee don’t know who Ray Epps is? The committee previously said they would interview Epps and release the transcript. But now all we hear are 🦗 crickets. https://t.co/76I05prOlq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 23, 2022

During the Sept. 21 hearing, New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones repeated the false narrative that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death by rioters on Jan. 6. The District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Sicknick died of natural causes.

Revolver News noted in a Sept. 22 report: “The hearing then resumed with Massie asking the obvious and most damning question. That is, why are the Democrats so singularly incurious about getting to the bottom of the Ray Epps scandal—indeed, Epps is the only person caught on camera, in advance, encouraging a plan to storm the Capitol. This is a plan that Epps evidently followed through with, as he continually directed crowds to the Capitol on January 6 before Epps himself skipped Trump’s speech to participate (if not actively coordinate) the first an decisive initial assault on the Capitol’s West perimeter.”

Revolver News, which has reported extensively on Epps and on the mysterious individual who allegedly planted a pipe bomb outside of Democrat National Committee Headquarters on Jan. 6, added: “Of course, there’s a reason the Democrats are not interested in Ray Epps or in the Pipe Bomber. They know not to ask questions about these things because the answers are dark, and point in explosive directions that would be devastating to both the Democrats and their allies in the national security establishment. Indeed, Ray Epps and the Pipe Bomb situation are the smoking guns of the entire Fedsurrection hoax that the Democrats have been shoving down the American people’s throats as a pretext to weaponize the national security and law enforcement apparatus against Trump and his supporters.”

