FBI releases Seth Rich documents, including emails suggesting a ‘hit’ on the DNC staffer

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2021

After years of denying that it had any information on the case, the FBI has recently released thousands of pages of documents it has on murdered Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich.

Documents posted this week on the FBI Vault include two emails which discuss a “hit man” targeting Rich. Another email says that it is “conceivable” that an “individual or group” would pay for the DNC staffer’s death.

“For four years the FBI lied and said they had nothing on Seth Rich, but then in December 2020 the deep state FBI admitted they have 20,000 pages and a laptop all related to Seth Rich. The Deep State FBI liars finally brought the Seth Rich case out of the closet,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted in a July 8 report.

The 27-year-old Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2016.

Washington Metro police detectives had claimed Rich was a robbery victim, but some who have researched the case have noted that “after being shot twice in the back, he was still wearing a $2,000 gold necklace and watch. He still had his wallet, key and phone.”

One email on the new post to the FBI Vault has the subject line “We think mueller arranged the hit on Seth Rich”; while another has the subject line “Crooked Mueller has name of hit man.” The emails are on pages 134 and 135 of the FBI Vault’s post.

Page 134:

Page 135:

One email, on page 59 of the FBI’s Vault post, is entirely redacted with the exception of a final sentence which reads: “it is conceivable that an individual or group would want to pay for his death.”

Page 59:

In a 2020 production of Peter Strzok-Lisa Page emails obtained by Judicial Watch, the Seth Rich controversy was the subject of one FBI email exchange. In a heavily redacted August 10, 2016, email exchange Strzok sends Page a forwarded message from unidentified agents from the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) discussing Rich.

A public affairs official whose name was redacted opens the WFO email chain, writing:

“Various news outlets are reporting today that Julian Assange suggested during a recent overseas interview that DNC Staffer, Seth Rich was a Wikileaks source, and may have been killed because he leaked the DNC e-mails to his organization, and that Wikileak’s was offering $20,000 for information regarding Rich’s death last month. Based on this news, we anticipate additional press coverage on this matter. I hear that you are in class today; however, when you have a moment, can you please give me a call to discuss what involvement the Bureau has in the investigation.”

An unidentified WFO agent responds: “I’m aware of this reporting from earlier this week but not any specific involvement in any related case.”

An unidentified WFO agent subsequently writes deputy assistant director in the bureau’s Counterintelligence Division Jonathan Moffa and Strzok: “Just FYSA. I squashed this with [redacted]”.

Strzok then forwards the email chain to Page.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief