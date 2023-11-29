FBI ordered to turn over laptop of Seth Rich, murdered days after leak of DNC emails

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2023

The FBI has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over the laptop of murdered Democrat National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich.

Texas Judge Amos L. Mazzant on Wednesday ordered “a timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order.”

Rich was murdered on July 10, 2016, while making his way home from a night out in Washington, D.C. The 27-year-old was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone when shots were heard. The killer has not been found. Police continue to insist Rich was the victim of a botched robbery.

Private investigators have claimed there is evidence that Rich was the source WikiLeaks used to obtain DNC emails, which were copied on July 5, 2016. Rich was murdered on July 10, 2016.

The leaked emails detailed efforts by the committee to rig the Democratic primary in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The ruling is the latest in a long-running Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) battle between the FBI and Ty Clevenger, an attorney representing the plaintiff, Texas-based Brian Huddleston.

Huddleston first submitted a FOIA request to the FBI on Sept. 1, 2017, requesting information relating to his investigation into Rich’s potential involvement in DNC email leaks in June 2016, RadarOnline reported last year.

Although the FBI responded to Huddleston’s request two weeks later saying they were “unable to locate any responsive main files,” it was later unveiled that the FBI had over 20,000 pages of potentially relevant material, according to RadarOnline.

Here’s the order requiring the @FBI to start processing records from Seth Rich’s personal laptop and work laptop. I reached out to @Jim_Jordan‘s weaponization subcommittee in late August. So far, they’re not interested in Seth Rich.https://t.co/oYV9ME18b8 — Ty Clevenger (@Ty_Clevenger) November 29, 2023

