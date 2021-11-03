FBI footage of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting, never seen before, released

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2021

The FBI was flying surveillance over Kenosha, Wisconsin during the riots of last summer and caught the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting incident.

Rittenhouse’s trial continued in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Turning Point USA’s Jack Posobiec revealed the footage on his Human Events Daily program.

Some of the footage has not been seen before.

