FBI footage of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting, never seen before, released

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2021

The FBI was flying surveillance over Kenosha, Wisconsin during the riots of last summer and caught the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting incident.

Rittenhouse’s trial continued in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Turning Point USA’s Jack Posobiec revealed the footage on his Human Events Daily program.

Some of the footage has not been seen before.

BREAKING: Human Events Daily has obtained never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Shootinghttps://t.co/QFAfI7mmJp pic.twitter.com/J8vOOoD3rg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief