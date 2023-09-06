FBI descends on J6 protester in Arkansas; Liberty Safe gives up gun safe code to feds

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 6, 2023

A large contingent of Joe Biden’s FBI swarmed an Arkansas man’s home last week to arrest him for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 protest in Washington, D.C.

Conservative commentators/standup comedians the Hodge Twins noted that Nathan Hughes, who the twins said they are friends with, “was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his Internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search. The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago.”

Hughes “is being charged with crimes related to January 6th. He didn’t assault anyone and he didn’t vandalize anything. He is being labeled a domestic terrorist and a traitor to his country by woke leftists and the media,” the Hodge Twins added.

According to a Statement of Facts from the FBI, Hughes was identified in footage by “distinct notches at the top of his ears” which “match those of the person who engaged in violence in the Lower West Tunnel on January 6, 2021.”

Hughes, 34, was arrested in Fayetteville on four charges, including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder. Hughes was released from the Washington County jail on Thursday on $5,000 bond.

Besides the felony, Hughes faces three misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Liberty Safe said in a statement that the FBI requested the access code to a safe belonging to an individual who had been served a search warrant.

“Our company’s protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property,” the company said. “After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code.”

A social media user noted: “To be clear, if this wording is correct, the FBI had a warrant for the property, not for Liberty Safe themselves to give them access. Liberty complied with a ‘request’ and did not offer resistance such as ‘we will provide you the code if you get a court order stating we need to.’ ”

Since the story broke, Liberty Safe has disabled the ability to reply to its tweets addressing the issue.

🚨 Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI… pic.twitter.com/LOpMQ28eUJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 5, 2023

Liberty Safe’s new ad campaign 😂 pic.twitter.com/hK2YC8zzcH — ✪ Evil Texan ✪ (@vileTexan) September 6, 2023

