Fauci’s collectivist manifesto: Americans must ‘give up’ individual rights for the ‘greater good’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2021

Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci at one fell swoop took pages from “1984” and “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”.

Americans must get the Covid vaccine and continue to wear masks even if it means surrendering their individual rights, Fauci insisted in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

“But you are a member of society… and as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society,” Fauci declared. “And I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people – you have got to look at it and say, there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.”

In an appearance on Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation”, Fauci, nudged by CBS personality Margaret Brennan, said that “it is just too soon to tell” if he will advise Americans to cancel Christmas gatherings this year.

Brennan stated: “There are two new studies out that show COVID has gotten better at transmitting through aerosols, just through the air. What does that mean? We’re going into cold weather, the holidays. Do people need to start looking around and say it is too risky to gather with family members if there are unvaccinated children?”

Fauci said, “I believe the way the CDC has recommended is when you’re in a situation where you have a dynamics of virus in the community, where there is clearly a lot of spread, even if you are vaccinated, and you are in an indoor setting, a congregate setting, it makes sense to wear a mask and to avoid high-risk settings. We should be looking at ventilation in indoor places. It is clearly spread by aerosol, so you want more ventilation, which is the reason why outdoors is always much safer than indoors. If you are indoors, ventilation will be key. That’s the reason we should be paying attention to that.”

Brennan asked: “But we can gather for Christmas, or it is just too soon to tell?”

Fauci said: “You know, Margaret, it is just too soon to tell. We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated. Also, in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease.”

One group of people who Fauci and Team Biden won’t require to get vaccinated is illegal immigrants.

Team Biden is mandating that roughly two-thirds of the country’s workers get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests for Covid.

“Meanwhile, at the U.S-Mexico border there is no requirement that immigrants caught illegally crossing into the country be vaccinated – not even the migrants who are allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum,” the Arizona Republic’s Laurie Roberts noted.

In an August court filing, David Shahoulian, the assistant DHS secretary for border and immigration policy, noted the “record numbers of noncitizens, including families” being intercepted at the border and said the agency is “experiencing significantly increased rates of noncitizens testing positive for Covid-19”.

“Meanwhile, 10,984 Customs and Border Protection employees have tested positive for Covid-19 — 1,238 of them in Arizona. Forty three have died,” Roberts noted. “And from Biden we hear … nothing?”

