Fauci will reap largest retirement package in federal government history

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who critics charge managed a murderous Covid misinformation campaign in 2020 and 2021, recently announced he will retire in January 2025.

By then, Team Biden’s Covid czar and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will have turned 85 and have served in the federal government for 59 years.

The auditors at OpenTheBooks.com found that Fauci’s pension payout will be the largest in the history of the U.S. federal government.

Today, Fauci earns a federal salary of $480,654 per year, the highest of any federal government employee. By 2024, Fauci will likely be making $530,000 in salary — an increase of nearly $200,000 since 2014.

OpenTheBooks.com estimated that Fauci’s first-year pension payout will exceed $414,000 — more than the salary of the president.

“We called his post-2021 retirement package an unprecedented golden parachute. Now it’s even bigger. Taxpayers, of course, helped fund the Fauci retirement pension and we guarantee it too,” Adam Andrzejewski noted on the OpenTheBooks substack page on July 21.

So, how does Fauci outearn everyone at the federal level while heading up a relatively small subagency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)?

Andrzejewski noted: “Fauci’s massive pay increase actually dated back to the George W. Bush administration. We unearthed a 2004 memo outlining a ‘permanent pay adjustment’ for his biodefense work. Think of it as a permanent bonus.

So, Fauci currently makes more than his boss – NIH Director Francis Collins ($203,500); outearns Collin’s boss, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra ($203,500); and his pay drafted Joe Biden’s pay too ($400,000).

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish