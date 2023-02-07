Fauci reportedly charging up to $100,000 for motivational speeches

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 7, 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci once famously claimed “I am science.”

Even in retirement, if you indeed are “science” then you can command the big bucks on the motivational speaker circuit and not have to worry about living in a van down by the river.

Fauci, who was once the highest-paid federal U.S. government employee, is charging up to $100,000 for speaking engagements, according to a website advertising his availability to enthrall the masses.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s rapid response director Christina Pushaw on Sunday tweeted a screenshot from the Leading Motivational Speaker’s Agency’s website, which listed Fauci as a “motivational” and “health care” keynote speaker with a price tag that ranges from $50,000 to $100,000.

The website describes Fauci as someone “who’s career warrants execution under immense pressure that can alter the course of human existence. His work on domestic as well as global health issues has saved millions of lives. This high level of research, discovery and execution is amazing given the grave challenges he faces on a daily basis.”

The website appears to have removed the Fauci listing after critics ripped into it.

Meanwhile, Fauci received the largest ever U.S. government retirement package after announcing he was stepping down as head of NIAID.

Fauci, 82, still maintains eligibility for a taxpayer-funded U.S. Marshals detail, which involves more than half a dozen agents on a full time detail.

A full time protective detail is billed at over $1 million per month, according to previous reporting on U.S. Marshals security costs.

