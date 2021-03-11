Fauci makes nice with Chinese communists at ‘Future of Health’ forum

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the loyal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member described as “China’s Fauci,” recently took part in a panel discussion on Covid-19 in which the American Fauci fully endorsed “endless streams of false information” spewed by “China’s Fauci,” aka Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a report said.

The American corporate media ignored the “Future of Health” Zoom discussion organized last week by the University of Edinburgh, which also featured “experts” from the Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chinese propaganda outlets, on the other hand, couldn’t get enough of it, a report noted.

“Countless state media outlets and CCP officials praised the co-panelists for endorsing the endless amounts of anti-American propaganda shared during the event, which included demanding more devastating draconian restrictions in order to ‘combat’ Covid-19,” investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel reported for the American Institute for Economic Research on March 10.

In his comments, Zhong blasted the Trump administration while heaping praise on the Biden administration for rejoining the WHO.

“The Chinese official shared provably false information about China’s Covid-19 response and statistics, and claimed China’s brutal lockdown of Wuhan resulted in China winning its battle against Covid-19,” the report noted.

Zhong showed a slide presenting the U.S. as having the world’s worse coronavirus response, with China demonstrating the world’s best response.

Zhong ended his presentation by “urging other countries not to open their economies just yet, and to perhaps wait until the entire world is vaccinated, which will take a few years,” the report noted.

“He also made the baseless claim that vaccine immunity is superior to natural immunity, which he falsely described as ‘less-scientific.’ Meanwhile, China’s economy and society, which includes a largely unvaccinated population, has been open since March of 2020.”

Fauci responded to Zhong’s comments with a ringing endorsement of the communist propaganda.

Fauci said he “would underscore everything that Professor Zhong said.” The so-called public health expert added that he wants “a multi year decades commitment, and that is to make and strive for essentially access to quality healthcare for everyone in the world, so that health is really a human right in many respects.”

Fauci embraced the Chinese propaganda, emphasizing the importance of Wuhan-style lockdowns to “suppress” the virus.

“To emphasize something that both of us said; if we do not completely suppress this, we will continue to be challenged by variants which have a way of coming back to bite us,” Fauci said.

It was revealed last week that Fauci and his deputies were directly coordinating with the communist Chinese government over coronavirus messaging during the early outbreak in Wuhan.

Judicial Watch has released new government emails acquired via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which show U.S. government health institutions signed off on Covid-19 related non disclosure agreements requested by CCP officials.

Schachtel concluded in his March 10 report:

It’s important to recall that the United States and over 100 countries initiated lockdowns exclusively because of the “data” that was being transmitted out of Wuhan. It was faulty, unchallenged Chinese data, repeated by authoritative figures like Fauci and his colleagues, that convinced the world to undergo lockdowns and embrace early, aggressive ventilation of COVID-19 patients, among other botched, unscientific treatment and mitigation measures. China instigated global panic through a deliberate disinformation campaign surrounding the novel coronavirus. Moreover, Beijing invented the concept of a healthy quarantine lockdown.

The entire panel discussion can be viewed here

