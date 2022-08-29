Family of Marine slain in Afghanistan hits Alec Baldwin with defamation lawsuit so ‘he doesn’t forget’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2022

Amidst Team Biden’s surrender in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, 13 U.S. military service members were killed in a bombing at the Kabul Airport.

One of those killed was Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, age 20.

Following the tragic events in Kabul, actor Alec Baldwin donated $5,000 to McCollum’s family.

Then Baldwin discovered that McCollum’s sister, Roice McCollum, had posted photos from the U.S. Capitol on social media on Jan. 6, 2021.

Baldwin posted a photo from the Instagram account of Roice McCollum of crowds at the Washington Monument to his millions of followers and messaged her directly:

Baldwin: When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter.

Roice: Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!

Baldwin: I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.

Independent investigative journalist Emily Miller, who has reported extensively on the Gold Star families and the Kabul airport bombing, said the McCollum family were, after Baldwin’s post, “hit by an onslaught of social media hate.” They filed a defamation lawsuit against the 64-year-old actor.

The case was originally filed in the McCollum family’s home state of Wyoming but a federal judge granted Baldwin’s motion to dismiss on the basis of lack of jurisdiction — but without prejudice.

The McCollums said on Aug. 26, the one-year anniversary of Rylee McCollum’s death, that they were refiling the lawsuit against Baldwin, this time in his home state of New York.

“Symbolically, it’s the one-year anniversary since Lance Cpl. McCollum was killed in action and the family wants to be sure Mr. Baldwin doesn’t forget the sacrifice of their Marine husband and father,” Dennis Postiglione, the family’s attorney told Miller. “And they want to be sure Mr. Baldwin doesn’t forget the pain he has caused them from attacks that continue to this day from his actions.”

The plaintiffs are McCollum’s widow Jiennah “Gigi” and his sisters Roice and Cheyenne. The Gold Star family accuses Baldwin of defamation and negligent infliction of emotional distress among other charges.

Along with Rylee McCollum, those killed in the Kabul airport bombing were:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

