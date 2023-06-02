Family of 24-year-old who died from Covid shot sues Department of Defense

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2023

The family of 24-year-old George Watts Jr., who died from complications of myocarditis induced by the Covid injection, has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense.

Ray Flores, the attorney representing the estate of Watts, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the DOD and Lloyd Austin in his official capacity as defense secretary.

The lawsuit alleges the DOD engaged in “willful misconduct” by continuing to exclusively allow distribution of the stockpiled version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that had been authorized for emergency use even after the FDA granted full approval to a different vaccine, Comirnaty.

According to the complaint filed on May 31, in a move that intentionally misled millions of Americans, the DOD “capitalized on a quintessential ‘bait and switch’ fraud,” using the fact that Comirnaty was FDA-approved to bolster its claims that the vaccine authorized for emergency use was “safe and effective.”

The DOD did this, the lawsuit states, despite being fully aware that drugs granted Emergency Use Authorization cannot legally be marketed as “safe and effective” because the FDA standard for EUA is only that drugs “may be effective.”

That means the DOD intentionally, without justification and with disregard for the risks, misrepresented an experimental vaccine as “safe and effective” when it could not legally use that terminology, the lawsuit states.

As a result, the lawsuit alleges, Watts was misled into taking the investigational vaccine and he died as a result.

Watts was a student at New York’s Corning Community College which in the summer of 2021 mandated the Covid shots for all students attending fall classes. Corning is part of State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 colleges and universities which mandated the shots for all institutions in the network.

According to the lawsuit, Watts waited to get vaccinated until the FDA “approved” the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine and got his first dose at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania on Aug. 27, 2021. He was administered the EUA Pfizer BioNTech shot.

The FDA approved the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021, but the DOD didn’t make it available.

Despite experiencing side effects from the first dose, Watts understood the vaccine to be “safe and effective,” so he took a second dose at the same location on Sept. 17, 2021.

Following the second dose, Watts experienced more severe side effects, including numbness in his extremities, difficulty grasping and holding objects, a sinus infection, cough and sensitivity to light. He visited the ER at the Guthrie hospital on Oct. 12, 2021, also complaining of a lump on the left side of his neck.

The hospital diagnosed him with sinusitis and prescribed an antibiotic. Watts returned to the ER on October 19, 2021, concerned that he was not improving.

After that, his health continued to decline.

On Oct. 27, 2021, at home with his mother, Watts began coughing up blood and then became unresponsive. His mother called 911 and administered CPR.

Watts was taken to the ER where he was found to be in cardiac arrest and subsequently died. He had no previous medical history that could explain his sudden death. Watts also tested negative for Covid in a post-mortem test.

The Bradford County (Pennsylvania) Coroners’ Office ruled his cause of death to be “complications of Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis.” His death certificate also listed Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis as the sole immediate cause of death.

An independent physician, Dr. Sanjay Verma, also attested the vaccine was the proximate cause of death as alleged in the complaint.

Attorney Michael Baum told The Defender: “This groundbreaking case filed by George Watts Jr.’s surviving family may provide a path for other Covid vaccine-injured individuals to seek recovery for their injuries.”

The lawsuit “shines a light on the willful steps the Department of Defense took that led to Mr. Watts’ Pfizer-vaccine-induced death from myocarditis. Most people are unaware of the Department of Defense’s directing the development and distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine,” the lawsuit states.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish