Fake pillow guy? David Hogg forgets to trademark his ‘progressive alternative’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2021

You snooze, you lose.

Leftist activist David Hogg learned that the hard way this week after reports noted that he failed to trademark the name of his so-called “progressive alternative” to MyPillow.

Now that name — Good Pillow — belongs to someone besides Hogg and his business partner William LeGate.

“According to the trademark application, ‘Good pillow’ was being registered for a ‘custom-built pillow,’ to use the mark in commerce or in connection with identified goods and services,” the website Meaww reported on Monday.

“The application is now waiting to be assigned to an examining attorney approximately three months after the filing date, which will take place in May 2021. The image registered with the application does not match the logo on Hogg’s and LeGate’s Good Pillow website. At the time of reporting, no other applications for the name have been filed under either Hogg’s or LeGate’s name,” Meaww wrote.

Hogg and LeGate announced in February that they planned to launch a pillow company aimed at stealing business away from conservative entrepreneur Mike Lindell and his popular MyPillow brand of bedware.

“[We] are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Hogg said at the time.

LeGate tweeted: “We are considering airing a commercial on Fox News immediately following MyPillow ads… my ad buyer says it is unlikely they’ll let us do that, though, since Fox News relies on MyPillow & if MyPillow goes under, it could also really hurt Fox News.”

Hogg responded that if they were planning to put MyPillow out of business, they should hire their factory workers as “they got families.”

Hogg and LeGate haven’t yet produced any pillows or bedware.

