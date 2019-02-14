Facebook donated heavily to Virginia Democrats, sought refund from Mississippi Republican

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2019

Facebook has not asked for donations given to Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of State Mark Herring, both of whom have admitted to wearing blackface in the past, to be refunded.

Political observers in Washington say the social media giant is practicing a double standard on the issue of racism in politics.

Facebook demanded a $2,500 donation it had given to Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith be returned after a video emerged showing the senator embracing a supporter and saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Facebook contributed $25,000 to Northam’s 2018 Inaugural committee and $5,000 to Herring in 2013, according to donor records.

Hyde-Smith, who won a tight runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy in the 2018 midterms, offered an apology to “anyone that was offended” by her remark.

In demanding the donation to Hyde-Smith be returned, a Facebook representative said: “The recent public comments made by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith do not reflect the values or mission of Facebook. Our PAC contribution was made before these comments were made, and we have asked the Hyde-Smith campaign to return our campaign donation.”

Facebook has also has been quiet about the $10,000 given to Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s 2018 inaugural committee. Fairfax has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

State political and African-American leaders have called on all three Virginia lawmakers to resign. All three have refused.

