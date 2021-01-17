Evidence for impeachment blows up in aftermath of hasty vote

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2021

It has been established that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was planned well in advance and the breach of the building began well before President Donald Trump finished his speech.

It is also established that Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists participated in the breach. One, John Earle Sullivan, was arrested (and reportedly released despite the objections of government prosecutors). A video of Sullivan in the Capitol with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker has been circulating widely on the Internet.

“Why wasn’t this presented to the witch Hunt Impeachment Congress. Because they have no interest in the truth that riots had nothing to do with the Trump speech. They were organized before speech and carried out on their own by groups like ANTIFA trained to riot,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted.

James Sullivan, the brother of John Earle Sullivan, stated: “I’m currently working with the FBI to expose and place total blame on John and the 226 members of Antifa that instigated the Capitol ‘riot.’ ”

“This all jibes with the credible conspiracy theory that Democrats or other interested parties planned this ‘false flag’ attack in order to push for impeachment,” Carl Durrek noted for the NoQReport on Jan. 15. “Investigative journalist Paul Sperry claimed word on The Hill is that the ‘snap impeachment’ was launched to distract from a dump of declassified documents expected to land today or Monday.”

Sperry tweeted on Jan. 14: “DEVELOPING: Sources on Hill say Pelosi coordinated the “snap impeachment” of Trump with Russia “collusion” hoaxer Schiff in part to distract from forthcoming damning revelations from declassified bombshell FBI docs exposing the Russiagate probe of Trump as a political operation”.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens noted in a social media post:

“Now that the FBI has announced publicly that the ‘insurgency’ at the U.S. Capitol was a pre-planned attack, ALL MEMBERS of CONGRESS, (all Democrats & some Republicans), that took part in that sham of an impeachment owe President Trump & his family, 75 million Patriotic supporters and really all of America a MASSIVE APOLOGY!

“All of the millions of vengeful, disgusting members of the Media and Social Media who took their lead from Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats and stood before the world and LIED about the events of that day should be really ashamed!

“It is now known that the Capitol Police had prior knowledge of this planned attack, provided to them by the FBI in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 event. Capitol Police then appropriately notified the Congressional Sgt-at-Arms, (who reports directly to Pelosi), and at that time Capitol Police also requested NG (National Guard) presence. In fact, CP asked Pelosi and Mayor Bowser numerous times to call up NG for support and were turned down. Why? Reportedly, Pelosi, the DC Mayor, Schumer and others thought the ‘OPTICS WOULD BE BAD’????

“Pelosi and others apparently knew in advance of the ‘attack’ and it appears that this ‘insurgence’ and the tragic events that followed were used by Pelosi & others as just one more last-ditch attempt by D.C. Democrats to damage President Trump’s name & legacy!”

Meanwhile, the Free Republic asked why CNN wasn’t being held responsible for its role in having one of its reporters follow John Earle Sullivan into the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

“John Sullivan shot to the limelight after he appeared (video link) on CNN for a chat with anchor Anderson Cooper regarding the video he had captured of Ashli Babbitt being shot by a law enforcement officer,” the Free Republic noted. “On CNN, he presented himself as a ‘heroic journalist’ who captured the shooting on camera. Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night.”

CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the Capitol. Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC, and other leftist outlets.

“Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, ‘We did it!,’ ” the Free Republic noted.

“The rush is on at CNN, NPR, and NBC to distance themselves from Jade Sacker and John Sulivan. CNN seems to have scrubbed all stories about far-left extremist John Sullivan the ‘journalist’ they hailed as a hero. CNN doesn’t have one story on John Sullivan AKA Jayden X, even though he did a live interview with Anderson Cooper.”

Emails (link here) also suggest that Sullivan was under contract with Sacker.

