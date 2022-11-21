Euro teams drop rainbow armbands; Qatar deals blow to virtue-signaling influencers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2022

Several European teams have abandoned plans to have their captains wear “One Love” LGBT rights armbands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Under FIFA rules, players wearing a uniform (kit) that is not authorized by football’s world governing body could be issued a yellow card at the start of the match. If that player was then shown a second yellow card, they would be sent off and forced to miss the team’s next match.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland said.

The armbands had been viewed as a form of protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and in full compliance with “woke” standards of normality and morality for the virtue-signaling set in the West.

FIFA raised the prospect of issuing yellow cards to the captains during a meeting on Sunday with European soccer federations, including the seven teams that pledged to wear the armband.

Related: Report: Fans heading to Qatar for World Cup should leave their porn, pork, and LGBT flags at home, November 15, 2022

The One Love campaign was started in the Netherlands and its symbol is a heart-shaped multi-colored logo.

“For FIFA final competitions, the captain of each team must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA,” the football body’s equipment regulations state.

Qatar’s penal code criminalizes sex outside of marriage. Homosexuality is effectively criminalized with sex between men being punishable by up to seven years in prison. Men who “instigate” or “entice” another man to commit “an act of sodomy or immorality” could face one to three years’ imprisonment.

In a recent interview with a German broadcaster, a Qatari ambassador for the World Cup described homosexuality as “damage in the mind.”

“The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules,” said ambassador Khalid Salman, a former Qatari national team player.

LGBT people in Qatar are also subjected to conversion therapy, human rights activists say.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish