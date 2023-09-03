Escape to New York City: Illegal alien arrested and released six times in two-month crime spree

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 3, 2023

An illegal alien from Venezuela has been arrested – and released – six times on 14 different charges in his first two months in New York City, a report said.

Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 29, arrived on June 27. He allegedly committed his first crime the following day, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

The illegal alien’s alleged crime spree kicked off at a Costco in Brooklyn. Martinez stole a jar of Nutella, slippers, sneakers, hats, Gillette razor blades, and Dove body wash, police said. He was charged with petty larceny and released on his own recognizance.

On July 6 Martinez allegedly pilfered a “tool kit” at a Duane Reade on Columbus Circle in Manhattan. The next day, police said Martinez assaulted a security guard on West 35th in Manhattan who tried to stop him from pilfering a bag of chips and toothpaste.

He “pulled out a large knife and advanced toward an undercover officer” while yelling unintelligibly, court documents show.

Martinez was charged with menacing, but again released on his own recognizance because the charge wasn’t bail-eligible.

On July 31, Martinez allegedly attacked Jeffrey Bradac, 52, with a bike tire in front of the Row Hotel, a migrant shelter in Times Square, the Post cited authorities as saying. Martinez was arrested about a week later when Bradac, who had filed a criminal complaint, spotted him in front of the hotel again and notified cops stationed there.

On Aug. 21, Martinez allegedly attacked a woman in Midtown Manhattan. He “grabbed a stranger by the hair, dragged her across the floor and kicked her,” and smashed her phone on West 45th Street around 1 a.m., court documents show. He was charged with menacing, assault, criminal mischief, and weapon possession, and placed on supervised release, according to court records.

On Aug. 24, he was arrested for menacing with a weapon and harassment after threatening a stranger with a chain in front of 701 Eighth Ave., cops said. He was again released with no bail.

On Aug. 28, Martinez was arrested for using a large metal pipe to break locks to steal bicycles in Times Square, police said. Cops charged him with petty larceny, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Martinez requested medical attention and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. While there, he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was trying to change his handcuffs, kicking him twice in the shins and stomping on his foot, the records show. He was charged with assaulting a police officer.

“He’s been wreaking havoc,” a police officer with more than 20 years on the job told the Post. “This is not an isolated incident. These migrants are getting arrested quite often here, and we really don’t know who they are. They really don’t have ID. They’re not being vetted properly, but some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes here.”

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish</p