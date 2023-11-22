Enough already: ‘Revamp the RNC’ and do it ‘now,’ Trump demands

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2023

If the Republican National Committee (RNC) does not shut down the debates and focus instead on the security of the 2024 elections, there should be a major reorganization of the Grand Old Party, former President Donald Trump said.

Trump pointed to a Harvard/Harris poll released on Monday in which he is 58 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary and, nationally, leads Joe Biden by 6 points.

Trump said any money the RNC is spending on primary debates is better spent on the 2024 general election.

“RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

There have been three GOP primary debates thus far. A fourth is scheduled for December. The debates have been lowly-rated exercises to decide who comes in second place, critics say. Trump has not attended.

During the third debate, candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took aim at the RNC and chair Ronna McDaniel, noting the losses Republicans suffered during the off-year election that took place this month.

“We’ve become a party of losers. At the end of the day there is a cancer of the Republican establishment. Let’s speak the truth. I mean, since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave — that never came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party.”

“For that matter, Ronna,” Ramaswamy said, speaking directly to her in the audience, “if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will yield my time to you. And frankly, look, the people — they’re cheering for losing in the Republican Party.”

President Trump on Truth Social calls on the RNC to end any further primary debates to save money and focus on beating the Democrats in the general: “If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!” Trump is demanding change at the RNC, or else. pic.twitter.com/mCWl9nTjaV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 20, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines