End of America? Pathetic impeachment bid exposes raw tyranny of the ruling class

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

The House Democrats are seeking to implement a coup d’état. This is the real meaning of their impeachment drive.

Yet, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have no basis to remove President Trump from office. What is remarkable about the Democratic-media complex’s push for impeachment is how weak — and pathetic — it is.

The transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows there was no quid pro quo. In fact, the nearly $400 million U.S. military aid package to Ukraine was never mentioned — not once. Hence, how can Trump have been “extorting” or “pressuring” Zelensky to allegedly dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden, if there was no threat or leverage exerted.

In fact, Zelensky himself has said repeatedly that no pressure was applied, either during the call or after. Which begs the question: How can there be a shakedown if the supposed victim says he was not being extorted? The answer is obvious: There was none. In other words, no crime was committed.

More importantly, nothing happened as a result of the call. The Ukrainians never provided dirt on the Bidens to the Trump administration. Trump never withheld the military aid; Ukraine received it in early September. The call was a nothing burger. The Democrats, however, are asking Americans to overturn an election in which neither Ukraine nor the Biden campaign was affected.

The only person who did extort the Ukrainian government, using $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees as leverage, to get a top prosecutor fired in order to stop investigating a Ukrainian gas company was Joe Biden. In 2016, then-Vice President Biden ordered Kiev to oust Ukraine’s Special Prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. The reason: to protect Biden’s son, Hunter, who was sitting on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, owned by the most corrupt oligarch in Ukraine. Hunter was collecting $50,000-a-month as a board member, despite having no experience in oil, natural gas or Ukrainian issues. He cannot even speak Ukrainian. What was Burisma paying him for? It is obvious: influence.

The Biden family is one of the most corrupt in Washington. They used Joe Biden’s position to enrich themselves to the tune of over one billion dollars — especially, in Ukraine and China. Shokin has said Ukrainian authorities explicitly told him he was being fired for investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden’s sleazy role on the board. The

Democrats are accusing Trump of the very crimes they have committed.

A major reason for the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy is they are petrified Trump will expose the Bidens’ illicit behavior — thereby opening the door to the massive corruption perpetrated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The Fake News media is afraid that Trump will investigate the Bidens’ criminal activities. Since when are Joe and Hunter Biden above the law? They aren’t. Trump has every right to demand they be investigated and held accountable.

Yet, more than protecting the venal Beltway elite, impeachment is about circumventing the ballot box. Democrats don’t just want to overturn the 2016 election. Their goal is to prevent we deplorables from voting in 2020 by removing our candidate from the ballot. Their great fear is that Trump will win again, thereby threatening the power, wealth and privilege of the ruling class.

In a democracy, impeachment is the equivalent of regicide. This is why the Founding Fathers set the bar so high to oust a sitting president. It is not simply a political act, but the annulment of a presidential election — the direct repeal of the will of the people. Hence, impeachment must be rare and done only when “high crimes and misdemeanors” have occurred. A routine diplomatic call with the leader of a minor country in which no transaction took place is the thinnest of gruels to abrogate a free and fair election.

Impeachment will tear the country apart. And the Democrats are seeking to disenfranchise the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump. This shows more than anything else how much the Left loathes us; they are willing, even eager, to steal our votes, our voices and our fundamental constitutional rights.

If the Democrats impeach — and I do not believe Trump will be convicted in the Senate — it will permanently fracture the United States. Middle America will see with its own eyes that the liberal regime refuses to abide by election results challenging its rule. The national consensus will be shattered; our constitutional republic will have been subverted; and the Democrats will have crossed the Rubicon — from which there will be no going back. Liberals will rue the day.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

