Encouraging felonies? Left urges Democrats to move to Georgia to vote in Senate runoffs

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2020

The January runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate or if there is a 50-50 split which would result in the vice president breaking any tied votes.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer noted: “Now we take Georgia; then we change the world.”

The Left is heeding that call, even going so far as to urge Democrats to move to Georgia to vote in the runoffs in which Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue faces socialist Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Raphael Warnock, who is a longtime fan of Fidel Castro.

“I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators,” New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman told CNN on Monday.

“These run-offs will decide which party controls the Senate, and thus, whether we’ll have any hope of a large stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervor to make a temporary move to GA, [I] believe anyone who registers by Dec 7 can vote in these elections,” Eric Levitz of New York Magazine’s Intelligencer wrote in what he later claimed was a “mostly in jest” tweet which he went on to delete.

For those thinking they can follow the advice of the leftists and move to Georgia, vote in the election, then move back to wherever they came from, they might want to think again.

A spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, citing state law, told the Wall Street Journal that it is a felony to vote in the state’s elections if one is residing in the state briefly with the intention just to vote and then move away.

“These are sensitive issues, and election officials are going to pay attention to what is happening,” Enrijeta Shino, a University of North Florida political science professor who has researched voting issues in Georgia, told the Journal. “People should be very careful about doing that.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced on Twitter that he and his wife will move to Georgia to campaign for the Democrat candidates. Yang didn’t indicate if he plans to register to vote in Georgia.

Shino told the Journal that people can move to Georgia briefly to work on campaigns and canvass for candidates, but voting in the state without the intention of staying would be considered fraud.

