Election interference? Google-YouTube censors RFK, Jr. interview

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2023

With polls showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with 20 percent support and gaining in a Democrat 2024 presidential primary, and with a higher favorability rating than Joe Biden, the Biden regime’s Big Tech allies apparently decided it was time to intervene.

Google-owned YouTube has taken down a video interview of Kennedy by Jordan Peterson.

Election interference anyone?

The interview, which took place on the Jordan B. Peterson podcast, can still be watched in full on Twitter, whose owner, Elon Musk, hosted the Democrat candidate for a Spaces interview earlier this month.

RFK Jr. called for public pressure to address YouTube’s actions: “Do you really need Big Tech censors to decide what you should hear? Or would you prefer to be treated as a competent adult who can listen to various viewpoints and come to his or her own conclusions?”

Kennedy’s positions on many issues stick in the craw of leftists in Big Media and Big Tech. He has railed against the Covid shots and Biden’s open border. He strongly opposes American involvement in Ukreaine. He also believes transgender athletes should not participate in female sports. He’s also harshly critical of America’s intelligence community, particularly the CIA, which he believes is responsible for the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy called on those who disagree with the video sharing platform’s decision to upload their own videos to YouTube “telling them what you think.”

YouTube said in a statement that it took down the Jordan Peterson interview with RFK Jr. because of “vaccine misinformation.”

“We removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities,” said a spokesperson for YouTube on Monday.

“It may be that YouTube has broken no laws in this blatant interference in the electoral process,” Kennedy said. “In that case, change will come only through public pressure. That’s democracy in action!”

(The full interview can be seen here.)

Breitbart News has previously published leaked documents from YouTube, called a “smoking gun” by one whistleblower, that reveal how the company actively interferes in U.S. politics. The documents revealed the existence of a “blacklist” file with politically changed search terms, that allows the company to re-rank search results on topics that are politically prominent, favoring their own handpicked “verified” channels.

Now @YouTube has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign @RobertKennedyJr https://t.co/XmgOYTl3NN — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 18, 2023

