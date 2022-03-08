Ryo Saito is a U.S.-based political analyst and entrepreneur with wide-ranging experience at both American and Japanese news organizations.

A native of Japan, he graduated from Columbia University with a degree in economics, Mr. Saito served as chief of information analysis and interpreter for live news from New York at the Nippon Television New York branch. While in New York he also worked as a financial officer for News World Communications which published the New York City Tribune and after 1982, The Washington Times.

His career in international business has over a 30-year period involved ventures in the U.S., Europe and Asia in a variety of fields including architecture, maritime industries, trade and travel.

Based on that experience and the network of contacts he has cultivated, Mr. Saito has provided information and analysis to Japanese and American business leaders, scholars and think tanks on rapid-changing developments both in Washington and in East Asia including the time leading up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

