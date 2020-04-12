Easter, 2020: ‘Darkness covers the Earth…but the Lord will be your everlasting light’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2020

In his Easter message Friday, President Donald Trump urged Americans to “focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God” during “this sacred time”.

“On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the cross of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Trump said at the briefing at the White House. On Easter Sunday, he continued, we “celebrate His glorious resurrection.”

Trump said as Americans generally avoid church gatherings this Easter, they can “use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God. So important.”

He continued, “I ask all Americans to pray that God will heal our nation; to bring comfort to those who are grieving; to give strength to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers; to restore health to the sick; and to renew the hope in every person who is suffering. Our nation will come through like never before.”

As of Saturday morning, there were more than 1.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 103,257 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the case count was 501,615 with 18,777 deaths.

The president thanked Americans for their prayers for him and his family. “Your prayers are felt, and I am forever grateful.”

Trump quoted Isaiah, “Darkness covers the Earth…but the Lord rises upon you, and His glory appears over you…For the Lord will be your everlasting light.”

As America “battles the invisible enemy,” he said, “we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life. And we place our trust in the hands of Almighty God.”

Please follow and like us: