Drudge break! Virus called wake up call from God

People are talking about DrudgeReport.com. Did he sell out to Google and go over to the dark side? The site he once controlled has gone solidly mainsteam media, hyping the virus panic without reservation. Meanwhile, here’s our short list. As always here, less is more! – The Editors
March 25, 2020
__ Minister: Virus outbreak is God’s judgement, caused by China’s recklessness
__ SATIRE — Democrats fear stimulus bill could stimulate the economy
__ SATIRE — God reportedly is defying quarantines and social distancing protocols
__ Fauci: Italy hit ‘very badly’ due to flood of Chinese tourists
__ Poll: American public likes how crisis was handled by all, except media
March 22, 2020
__ Chinese ambassador seconds Hillary’s emotion on Trump and coronavirus
__ FAKE — Congress assures nation: We’re working tirelessly to take full advantage of this crisis
__ Uptick in child abuse tied to overload of stressful virus news on all channels
__ Chinese fishing boats ram Taiwan coast guard vessel
__ After spending $900 million for campaign, Bloomberg lays off workers he promised to retain
March 16, 2020
__ Tucker Carlson: Protecting the economy at this time is a ‘legitimate human concern’
__ Nunes recalls catching swine flu: ‘Nobody was panicking’
__ Auto worker whom Biden cursed reflects: ‘He did this to himself’
__ Fake: Coronavirus victim relieved he can finally touch his face again
__ New Orleans mayor orders coronavirus ban on sale, transport of firearms
March 12, 2020
__ FAKE — Parents in crisis: Closing of government schools makes them responsible for raising their own kids
__ FAKE — Obama announces that he is no longer responsible for the economy
__ AOC: Biden winning over Sanders because of ‘rampant voter suppression’
__ Michael Avenatti’s karma: From Cable show greenrooms to a rat-infested prison cell
__ Report: Erik Prince recruited ex-spies for Project Veritas
February 9, 2020
__ FAKE — New Trump book: If I wanted to do high crimes and misdemeanors it wouldn’t be some stupid phone call
__ FAKE — HuffPo reveals Trump’s congressional defenders display disturbing ‘cult’ behavior
__ Farage cites growing ‘concern’ in U.S. about UK’s deal with Huawei
__ ‘All in good time’: Brazil’s president offers pro-Christian answer to Latin America’s highest teen pregnancy rate
__ The rest of the story: Rush Limbaugh tells how he got invited to the State of the Union address
