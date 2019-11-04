Drudge Break! Epstein-Bezos?

People are talking about DrudgeReport.com. Did he sell out to Google and go over to the dark side? While waiting for answers, here’s our short list. As always here, less is more! – The Editors
November 4
__ Missing: Accused madam for Jeffrey Epstein attended Jeff Bezos’s secretive ‘Campfire’ retreat last year
__ Convicted murderer who ducked death penalty, getting taxpayer funded sex-change in prison
__ Teen ‘leader of our time’ seeks carbon-free ‘transport’ back across the Atlantic
__ Trump warns Schiff will ‘change the words’ of closed door hearing transcripts before releasing
__ Aramco, world’s most profitable company, set to offer its first IPO after 2-year delay
October 29
__ Limbaugh: Trump Syria strategy ‘fooled everyone’
__ Baghdadi went the extra mile on personal security, taking care of his health
__ China to sign trade deal on Nov. 17 in win for Trump
__ ‘Double whammy’: House approves Turkey sanctions, recognizes Armenian genocide
__ House Democrat signals he won’t vote for impeachment
October 28
__ NPR praises terrorist Baghdadi: ‘He was a real leader’
__ Senate Republican: Pelosi would have leaked al-Baghdadi raid to sabotage Trump
__ AOC on LA brush fire: This is what climate change looks like
__ Trump: Chicago ‘worst sanctuary city in America’
__ How media follow GLAAD’s guidelines for trans ID, even in cases of horrific crimes
October 27
__ Dem candidates delete Trump’s name from tweets on death of ISIS leader but . . .
__ . . . Trump congratulated Obama following bin Laden raid
__ Democratic coverage called ‘genuinely fascinating’
__ Report: Congresswoman involved in ‘throuple’ will resign
__ Tiger Woods wins 82nd PGA tour event . . . in Japan
October 24
__ Hunter Biden scandal expands into Romania
__ MLB investigates umpire who reportedly threatened civil war over impeachment
__ Linda Tripp: Same media that silenced me now glorify fake whistleblowers
__ Flashback: Pentagon settles with Linda Tripp after she sued for violation of the Privacy Act
__ Democrat incumbents are about to face the music
October 23
__ Bedard: 7 in 10 say US ‘on the edge of civil war’
__ Uighur Muslim woman tell all after escaping horrific ‘re-education’ camp
__ Bette Midler praises neighbor who beat the s–t out of Sen. Rand Paul
__ Behind the leftist attacks on Chairman Zuck
