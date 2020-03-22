Drudge Break! China ambassador, Hillary join forces against Trump (and U.S.?)

People are talking about DrudgeReport.com. Did he sell out to Google and go over to the dark side? The site he once controlled has gone solidly mainsteam media, hyping the virus panic without reservation. Meanwhile, here’s our short list. As always here, less is more! – The Editors

March 22, 2020

__ Chinese ambassador seconds Hillary’s emotion on Trump and coronavirus

__ FAKE — Congress assures nation: We’re working tirelessly to take full advantage of this crisis

__ Uptick in child abuse tied to overload of stressful virus news on all channels

__ Chinese fishing boats ram Taiwan coast guard vessel

__ After spending $900 million for campaign, Bloomberg lays off workers he promised to retain

March 16, 2020

__ Tucker Carlson: Protecting the economy at this time is a ‘legitimate human concern’

__ Nunes recalls catching swine flu: ‘Nobody was panicking’

__ Auto worker whom Biden cursed reflects: ‘He did this to himself’

__ Fake: Coronavirus victim relieved he can finally touch his face again

__ New Orleans mayor orders coronavirus ban on sale, transport of firearms

March 12, 2020

__ FAKE — Parents in crisis: Closing of government schools makes them responsible for raising their own kids

__ FAKE — Obama announces that he is no longer responsible for the economy

__ AOC: Biden winning over Sanders because of ‘rampant voter suppression’

__ Michael Avenatti’s karma: From Cable show greenrooms to a rat-infested prison cell

__ Report: Erik Prince recruited ex-spies for Project Veritas

February 9, 2020

__ FAKE — New Trump book: If I wanted to do high crimes and misdemeanors it wouldn’t be some stupid phone call

__ FAKE — HuffPo reveals Trump’s congressional defenders display disturbing ‘cult’ behavior

__ Farage cites growing ‘concern’ in U.S. about UK’s deal with Huawei

__ ‘All in good time’: Brazil’s president offers pro-Christian answer to Latin America’s highest teen pregnancy rate

__ The rest of the story: Rush Limbaugh tells how he got invited to the State of the Union address

Please follow and like us: