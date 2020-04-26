DropOutBiden trends on Twitter; Senate Democrats stay silent

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2020

As new information surfaced in the sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, the hashtag #DropOutBiden trended on Twitter.

As Twitchy reported, #KimJongUnDead was the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but it was followed closely by #DropOutBiden.

Many Biden supporters attempted to blame the hashtag on Russian bots, but several progressives and advocates of the #MeToo movement were calling on Biden to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

One was Peter Daou, a former Hillary Clinton adviser, who tweeted:

“DIFFICULT THREAD — #BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW 1. I respect the will of the voters. 2. But new information has emerged supporting #TaraReade’s account of being sexually assaulted by #JoeBiden. 3. Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards.”

The #DropOutBiden hashtag coincided with the emergence of an alleged video clip of Biden accuser Tara Reade’s mother.

The 1993 clip from CNN’s Larry King Live featured a woman calling in to the show from San Luis Obispo, where Reade’s mother reportedly lived at the time. On the show, the woman said that her daughter had just worked for a “prominent senator” and had a story to tell but did not want to go to the press out of respect for the senator.

Reade has alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in his office as a staffer in the early 1990s. The Biden campaign has denied it happened, but Biden has yet to directly address the accusation and corporate media personalities who have interviewed the former vice president since the allegation was made refuse to question him on it.

Reports are also saying that CNN has scrubbed the 1993 Larry King clip from Google Play, which hosts archives of the show.

Meanwhile, all Senate Democrats have refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against Biden, even after the new information which lends credibility to the alleged assault, a report said.

The Daily Caller noted that it had contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations by Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993.

Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond. None did.

“Every one of the senators contacted, besides (West Virginia’s Joe) Manchin, voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, due to sexual assault allegations,” the Daily Caller noted.

