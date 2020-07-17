Dr. Fauci’s demigod status challenged by White House official’s scathing op-ed

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2020

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, in a July 14 op-ed for USA Today, said so-called coronavirus “expert” Dr. Anthony Fauci has “been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

“In late January, when I was making the case on behalf of the president to take down the flights from China, Fauci fought against the president’s courageous decision — which might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” Navarro wrote.

“When I warned in late January in a memo of a possibly deadly pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was telling the news media not to worry.”

Navarro continued: “When I was working feverishly on behalf of the president in February to help engineer the fastest industrial mobilization of the health care sector in our history, Fauci was still telling the public the China virus was low risk.

“When we were building new mask capacity in record time, Fauci was flip-flopping on the use of masks.”

As Fauci “was telling the White House Coronavirus Task Force that there was only anecdotal evidence in support of hydroxychloroquine to fight the virus, I confronted him with scientific studies providing evidence of safety and efficacy,” Navarro wrote.

Navarro said that Fauci is now saying that “a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening. The lower the mortality rate, the faster and more we can open.”

Navarro concluded: “So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “And that’s how all of America should regard Fauci as well.”

“Fauci has indeed been wrong on the coronavirus from the get-go,” Chumley wrote. “And he never should have been given a White House platform to push his wrong, wrong, wrong viewpoints in the first place.”

As for Navarro’s point that the death rate is of vital importance, Fauci seemingly shrugged it off.

“It’s false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death” from the coronavirus, Fauci said, at a recent Alabama event with Democrat Sen. Doug Jones. “There’s so many other things that are dangerous and bad about the virus. Don’t get into false complacency.”

Chumley wrote: “That’s ridiculous. That’s a ridiculous statement for a supposedly scientific expert to make — a scientific expert who’s supposedly in business to alert the public on deadly disease dangers. The lower death rate doesn’t count?

“The death rate is all that matters here, because it’s the death rate — the threat of death — that’s been used as justification to close down an entire country’s economy.”

