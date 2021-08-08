‘Dr. Evil?’ Fauci’s agency funded months-long ‘painful’ research on dogs after which they were killed

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2021

Under the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease (NIAID) performed experiments on healthy beagles by infecting them with parasites via biting flies. When the researchers were done with them, the dogs were killed, a report said.

The White Coat Waste Project (WCW) obtained records on the experiments via the Freedom of Information Act. It found that $400,000 in taxpayer funds were spent by NIAID to experiment on the beagles.

“If Dr. Anthony Fauci thought Rand Paul was mad at him, wait until the animal activists see this,” Fox News host Ben Domenech said of the NIAID experiments.

“A new report shows that under Fauci’s direction, the [NIAID] funded painful and deadly experiments on dogs,” Domenech reported, adding that records obtained by White Coat Waste show the dogs “endured months of pain, and once researchers were done with them, they were killed.”

Justin Goodman, a WCW Project vice president, told Domenech that the testing was likely a case of “not following the science”, adding that the FDA reportedly has said testing on canines isn’t always compatible to human-drug interactions.

“The EPA and the VA have ended dog testing,” Goodman said.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan told Domenech: “We know these things happen, but should they be happening with taxpayer money? Dr. Fauci is increasingly becoming Dr. Evil. Over and over again, the decisions that he made that have just destroyed millions of lives all over the world are becoming more apparent by day.”

Logan added: “We don’t know how many … kids lost out on their education, how mental health has been affected; and other diseases; economies destroyed. It is just really staggering the impact of the way this has been handled.”

The experiments were “completely unnecessary,” the WCW noted. “Experimenters admit this investigational drug ‘has been extensively tested and confirmed…in different animal models such as mice…Mongolian gerbils…and rhesus macaques….’ ”

The records obtained by the WCW show that the dogs were “vocalizing in pain” during the experiments.

