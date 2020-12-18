Double-voters in Georgia committed a felony offense but won’t be prosecuted

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2020

More than 1,700 Georgia residents committed a felony under state law when they voted twice in the 2020 election.

Not only are the fraudulent votes being counted, but so far the double voters are not being prosecuted, RealClearInvestigations reported.

“This office does not have any referrals on double voting cases so far from the State Election Board related to the June 2020 primary or November 2020 general [election],” said Katie Byrd, spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican.

Before the election, the ACLU urged anyone “threatened with prosecution” over double-voting allegations to contact the local chapter for legal assistance.

Double voting and other fraud and irregularities in the Georgia election last month has led many observers to note that the state is being set up for another round of massive fraud as it prepares to vote again in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections in January.

The majority of double voters were Democrats who cast an absentee ballot either by mail or drop box and also voted in person on Election Day, state election officials said.

The highest share of offenders were from Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. Many were allowed to cast a second ballot by poll workers, officials said.

Some local election officials believe Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is afraid of being labeled “racist” by Democrat activist Stacey Abrams, who is suing him for allegedly “disenfranchising” voters of color in the state.

“I am not sure the secretary of state has the backbone for this,” Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles said. “We have turned in thousands of unlawful voters and not one of them has been prosecuted.”

In other developments:

Michigan

A hand recount on Wednesday confirmed that Antrim County falsely reported on election night a win for Joe Biden.

The recount in Antrim County found 9,759 votes for President Donald Trump, versus 5,959 for Biden.

On Nov. 3, county officials said Biden received over 3,000 more votes than Trump. Two days later, they said Trump won by about 2,500 votes. A third change took place on Nov. 21, with Trump being certified the winner by nearly 4,000 votes.

Antrim County uses Dominion Voting Systems machines and software.

An outside group that conducted an audit of the machines said they found Dominion’s voting system “intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors,” causing the ballots to enter a process known as adjudication.

Wisconsin

At a Dec. 17 state Senate hearing, Trump’s legal team raised allegations of hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots in Wisconsin.

The margin between Trump and Biden in Wisconsin is around 20,000 votes, but Trump’s lead attorney in the state says his team has evidence that around 200,000 votes were illegally counted. Some came from voters who claimed they were unable to go to the polls, saying they were “indefinitely confined.”

“Among those claiming this status is one of the electors for Joe Biden, who said, I can’t get to the polls. We have poll workers who claimed it. We have people who went to protest, people who had weddings, people who had vacations, all claimed this status, I can’t get to the polls. So they were able to vote without identification. There were 28,395 people we explicitly identified,” said James Troupis, lead attorney for Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin.

He says under Wisconsin law, voting in advance is not legal. But in one city, they were accepting ballots at least 5 weeks in advance.

“What did the city of Madison do? They created a system where people could arrive at a park, hand in their ballots in envelopes five weeks before the election. They also created boxes, no controls at all, just boxes on corners that you could throw the ballot in, no attempt at all. And our statutes explicitly say there are only two ways to submit an absentee ballot: in person or delivery to the clerk’s office. That’s it, nothing else is allowed,” said Troupis.

Trump’s team identified 17,000 ballots that were illegally cast this way, and he says there’s likely more since the elections officials mixed all the ballots together afterward, making it hard to detect which ballots were cast in advance.

Troupis says there are other categories in which as many as 170,000 other ballots were submitted without any application at all.

Electoral College

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged senators to object to electoral votes during next month’s joint session of Congress.

Trump made the call as he praised Alabama Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, who suggested this week that he may do so.

Sharing an article about Tuberville’s comments, Trump tweeted: “That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage.”

“More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party — but we caught them. Do something!” Trump added.

In another post, he wrote that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP senators “have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore.”

“We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!” said Trumps.

Tuberville said on Thursday: “You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to do it in the Senate.”

Roger Stone

Roger Stone, during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody, referred to Sen. Mitt Romney as “the Judas of the Republican Party.”

Stone said that “the manipulation for example of Mitt Romney, who is the Judas of the Republican Party, and George W. Bush and Netanyahu for example congratulating Biden, that’s all meant to create the optics that this is not being challenged and that Biden has been elected and if you question that based on voter fraud you’re some kind of a conspiracy theorist. No, sometimes pursuing the truth is difficult, but it’s never the wrong thing to do.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media