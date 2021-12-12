‘Don’t’: Tourists warned to avoid LA this Christmas

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2021

Tourists thinking of spending Christmas in Los Angeles should reconsider, the chief of the LA Police Protective League said.

“My message to anyone thinking about coming to Los Angeles, especially during the holiday season, is don’t,” said Jamie McBride.

Thanks in large part to what critics say are the soft-on-crime policies of District Attorney George Gascon, LA police have been rendered virtually powerless amid a crime wave in the City of Angels.

“We can’t guarantee your safety,” McBride said. “It is really, really out of control. I said it to people before, it’s like that movie ‘Purge,’ you know, instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, these people have 365 days days to commit whatever they want.”

On Tuesday, a group of organized smash and grab thieves stole more than $100,000 in jewelry outside of a Los Angeles hotel. A 2020 survey ranked Los Angeles as the worst city in the United States for retail crime.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore reported 200 robberies in the city in just the last week.

Moore said homicides have gone up about 50 percent since 2019 and aggravated assaults have gone up about 16 percent.

Moore said that zero-bail policies mean, in some instances, suspects are quickly released from custody after they’re arrested and booked for the crimes.

“Two years ago, a person arrested would be in custody and set to be arraigned in 72 hours,” said Moore. “Today, that process is, with the zero-bail, that person is in and out back in the community and their next court appearance is an arraignment that’s four or five months out.”

A second campaign is now underway for the recall of Gascon, one of several George Soros-backed DAs who critics say are following the leftist billionaire’s marching orders to reshape the U.S. judicial system.

Organizers will have 160 days to collect at least 579,000 signatures from Los Angeles County voters in order to force a recall election.

A previous recall effort earlier in 2021 fell short, when campaign organizers failed to collect the required amount of signatures.

