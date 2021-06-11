(Don’t tell anyone but . . .) CDC convenes ‘emergency meeting’ about young men who got vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it will convene an “emergency meeting” on June 18 to discuss “rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Modern COVID-19 vaccines.”

The CDC said it has identified 226 reports “that might meet the agency’s ‘working case definition’ of myocarditis and pericarditis following the shots, the agency disclosed. … The vast majority have recovered, but 41 had ongoing symptoms, 15 are still hospitalized and 3 are in the intensive care unit,” CBS reported.

But don’t tell anyone or you will be branded an “anti-vaccer.”

The cases of heart inflammation were reported “after taking doses of the entirely experimental, never-before-approved-for-use-in-any-disease mRNA vaccines against coronavirus,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted.

“Emergency use authorizations are grand. Aren’t they? They mean zero accountability for government. But at least the CDC’s gonna hold a meeting to discuss. There is that,” Chumley added.

Fox News reported that the CDC has actually received 275 reports of heart inflammation possibly tied to the vaccines.

“Of course, these are teeny numbers of cases when compared to the 130 million or so in America who’ve already been shot up with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Chumley noted. “But the tragedy with this potential side effect is that the 275 reports of heart inflammation Fox wrote that the CDC’s received since May 31 have all come from patients between the ages of 16 and 24. Specifically, from young males between the ages of 16 and 24.”

“The very ages who don’t get harmed by the coronavirus in the first place.”

Chumley added: “We should thank them for taking one for the team — especially the three who are still in critical condition in the hospital. After all, without so many courageous Americans taking the vaccine the government’s promised, pledged and promised again is safe, effective and yes, safe, safe, safe — how indeed would we ever learn that it’s potentially not as safe as promised? Perhaps the Joe Biden administration can create some sort of medal for these brave souls, as a way of recognizing their service-to-country during times of declared emergencies.”

In his Thursday broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed to the parallels between Israel’s reporting on young men developing heart inflammation after getting the jab to the CDC’s report.

“In January, Israel became one of the first countries in the world to give the new coronavirus vaccine to young people. At the time, Israel’s Education Ministry said the vaccine was necessary so that students could sit for in-person exams. Schools mandated the shot; kids got it,” Carlson said.

“So what happened next? This week, we found out. Israeli health officials released a report showing that vaccinated young people, particularly young men, were developing a potentially fatal complication — a heart inflammation called myocarditis — and they were developing it at extremely high rates. Researchers determined that the incidence of myocarditis in vaccinated young men was fully 25 times the usual rate. Some of them died.”

Carlson noted that, if statistical trends observed in Israel hold in the United States, “as many as 150,000 young Americans will develop a potentially fatal heart disorder because of the COVID vaccine. That’s not alarmism or some kind of anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory. It’s real. Just this afternoon, the CDC confirmed what appear to be dangerous side effects.”

The country’s two biggest vaccine monitoring systems, the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS), and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, show “strikingly high rates of myocarditis in young people who’ve been vaccinated,” Carlson noted.

The CDC said in its announcement: “We clearly have an imbalance there.”

Carlson noted that ” ‘imbalance’ is one way to put it, ‘Potential emergency’ is another way.”

Given these numbers, Carlson said, “it’s possible that healthy young people are much more likely to be harmed by the vaccine than by COVID itself. That would be a disaster. In fact, it would be the definition of a preventable disaster.”

How have our institutions responded to these developments?

“Mostly by ignoring them completely,” Carlson said. “In fact, in just the last week, many American colleges and universities have announced they’ll require proof of vaccination before they allow students to return to campus. At some schools, the mandate applies only to students. For reasons no one has explained, or could possibly defend, it does not apply to faculty and staff. They’re not required to be vaccinated. As for the huge number of young people who have already recovered from Covid — and therefore likely have more robust immunity, at least as robust as they could get from any vaccine — they will be required to get the shot too. These are big numbers. There are close to 20 million college students in this country. In the end, most will have no choice but to take a drug other governments have concluded is dangerous for them to take.”

