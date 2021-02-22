Donald Trump has taken note of the fact that his polls are ‘through the roof’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2021

Donald J. Trump is “probably” interested in a presidential run 2024, the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said.

“He has told us to stay tuned and that this is not over for him, and he has indicated that he probably would be interested in running again in 2024,” Lara Trump, who was a senior adviser to President Trump, told Fox News on Sunday.

It has been successfully done before, once. Grover Cleveland is the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Lara Trump also called the former president the “head of the Republican Party.”

“He is really the person that everyone will continue to turn to, in order to help them get across the line, whether we’re talking about 2022 or beyond,” Lara Trump said. “I think this man has changed politics, and he has changed our party, the Republican Party. There is no doubt about it.”

Trump will make his first official public appearance since leaving the White House at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

CPAC will take place from Feb. 25-28, with Trump speaking on the final day.

Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that while it was “too early” to commit to a 2024 run, he was encouraged by polls showing his America First agenda is still popular.

“It’s too early to say but I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “We have tremendous support. I won’t say yet but we have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.”

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” he added.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said last week that the former president will discuss the future of the GOP and lessons learned in the 2020 election campaign in his CPAC speech.

“I think what you’re going to hear President Trump talk about next Sunday on the 28th is the future of the Republican Party and the number of lessons that we learned in 2020, where we saw President Trump bring in a record amount of African American voters, Latino American voters on the GOP side, bigger numbers than we’ve seen in modern Republican presidential history,” Miller said. “We have to keep these voters engaged in the party.”

