Does Taylor Swift regret jumping on the Democrat-Soros bandwagon?

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2019

Apolitical until she jumped on the Democratic Party bandwagon in 2018, entertainer Taylor Swift apparently is not so jubilant with Democrats now, particularly billionaire leftist and major Democrat donor George Soros.

A few months ago, the rights to all of Swift’s old music were sold to music executive Scooter Braun. The Soros-funded Carlyle Group reportedly gave Braun $300 million to buy up Swift’s catalog.

Ironic? Maybe Swift has written a song about it that she can perform? Wait, if such a song exists, Soros bought it and she would no longer own the rights to it.

Swift did call out Soros and Braun during her acceptance speech on Dec. 12 for the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award.

“The fact is that private equity enabled this man to think, according to his own social media post, that he could ‘buy me.’ But I’m obviously not going willingly,” Swift said.

“After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and the Carlyle Group,” Swift said.

“Yet to this day, none of these investors have bothered to contact me or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment, on their investment in me. To ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, the music I wrote, the videos I created, photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs,” she continued.

Swift said she was unable to perform a selection of her songs at the American Music Awards because Braun wouldn’t allow it.

“Apparently influencing politicians and trying to fundamentally transform criminal justice by funding district attorney races across the country aren’t the only things Soros is involved in,” Nick Arama noted in a Dec. 17 op-ed for RedState.

“Ironic that,” Arama continued. “Democrats have empowered this guy, he’s one of their biggest donors. And suddenly you found you don’t like what he’s doing? Join the rest of us.”

Swift’s political awakening came in the 2018 midterm elections, when she endorsed the failed U.S. Senate candidacy of Democrat Phil Bredesen in Tennessee.

Swift had publicly rebuked Republican Marsha Blackburn in an Instagram post, writing: “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

This year, Swift has publicly backed leftist legislation such as the Equality Act and vowed to become even more politically involved in 2020.

Conservative pop culture writer Alex Clark tweeted on Dec. 13: “Why has Tay completely sold out for the left, when their puppetmaster is trying to control her strings? Today is Taylor’s 30th birthday. I’m praying all the wisdom they say hits you in your 30s comes sooner rather than later, and that this would be her REAL political awakening.”

