Disney slightly edits Mulan for foreign audiences: Stay-at-home heroine wows husband

FUNNIES

BURBANK, CA—Disney has announced that the live-action movie Mulan will be undergoing some changes before its international release. This decision comes as a part of the company’s initiative to make movies that are more inclusive for foreign markets.

“We were excited to tell this story of a brave, young, empowered woman, who defies cultural norms and goes to war to protect her country!” said new Disney CEO Bob Chapek. “But we knew all of that would have to be scrapped for international markets.”

Instead, the heroine will bring honor to her family by finding a man and blowing him away with her cooking and cleaning abilities.

More